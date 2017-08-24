LeClaire, Ellen Kathleen

SODUS: Went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, August 23rd, 2017 at the age of 56. Preceded in glory by her father, Wilfred LeClaire and niece, Carrole Weaver She is survived by her mother, Jayne LeClaire; brother, Glenn (Denyse); sister Sabra (William) Mugnolo; best friend, Barbara Griffith; nieces, Lauren, Kristina, Emilia, Rebecca M, Rebecca W, Casey and Ellie Jayne; nephews, Erik and Joseph along with many friends and loved ones. Family will receive friends on Tuesday August 29th from 5PM – 6:30PM followed by a service at 7PM at Faith Lutheran Church, 2576 Browncroft Blvd, Rochester, NY 14625. To share a memory please visit: NewcomerRochester.com