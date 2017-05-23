Lebo, Mary Ruth (Gatlin)

NEWARK: Age 78, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017 in the presence of her beloved family and a true friend. Born on February 22, 1939 to Allie Ray and Gladys Pauline (Adams) Gatlin, Mary Ruth lived the first years of her life on Chapman Ranch, where her parents were sharecroppers, before her family moved into a house in Corpus Christi, TX. She continuously spoke of the fond memories she had of listening to old time radio shows, enjoying the beach, and “burning up” in the Texas heat with her siblings, Paula Campbell (Gene) of Corpus Christi, TX and Otis Gatlin of Weesatche, TX, who both survive her. She met the love of her life, a dashing navy sailor named Bedford (Brad) Lebo at a young age. She said “yes” shortly thereafter and they were married in the chapel at Jekyll Island. GA on April 23. 1957 and fulfilled their vows to one another for the next 56 years. Facing the challenges of life, loss, addiction, poverty and disability together, they composed an “Unchained Melody” (a song that defined their courtship years) that stood the test of time until Brad’s death in 2013. Mary raised four children whom she cared for deeply and was incredibly thankful for. These surviving children are Tammy Hand of Newark. NY: Lisa Vangee of Newark. NY; Daryl Lebo (Amy) of Naples, NY; and Joy Ward (Jason) of Newark. NY. Mary, a longtime resident of Newark, NY enjoyed serving others in her community. She is remembered by man in the local Girl Scouts for her role as their “foster Grandmama”. Through years of leading Bible study groups at local assisted living centers and being “ Grandma Lebo” to countless church and neighbor children, she created lasting memories of her wonderful balance between humor and strength. Mary treasured all of those in her life, but held a special place in her heart for all of her 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She will be remembered by all of them for the grand and often goofy, adventures she shared with them . A celebration of Mary’s life and love will be held at Calvary Church. 835 Peirson Ave., Newark. NY. on Saturday, May 27, 2:00 PM. Friends may call from 1:00-2:00 at the church. Burial, Sampson National Cemetery. Memorials to the church. Arrangements by Schulz-Pursateri Funeral Home, Newark, Pusateri Funerals.com.