Lawlor, Margaret M.

NEWARK, FORT MYERS, FL: Margaret Mary Lawlor, 78, was called to our Lord, on May 3, 2017, surrounded by her family in Bonita Springs, Florida, formerly of Geneva and Newark, New York. Margaret was born on September 28, 1938 in Fairport, New York, the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Mary Margaret (Durkin) Sweeney. She grew up in Geneva, New York and graduated from DeSales High School in 1956. Margaret had fond memories of times spent with her mother Mary, brother Bill Sweeney and sister Anne (Sweeney) Crowley. She enjoyed spending time playing bridge with friends, playing tennis and was an avid golfer. Margaret’s greatest joy was spending time with family and raising her children. She was very proud of her family and especially her grandchildren. Margaret treasured traditions of holiday’s with loved ones. Margaret was the beloved wife of J. Kevin Lawlor for 58 years of Fort Myers, FL; devoted mother of Anne (Gregory) Woods of St. Louis, MO and Patricia (Arthur) Kaempffe of Pittsford, NY and loving grandmother of Sean Woods, Emily and Jack Kaempffe; her sister Anne (Donald) Crowley of Newark. She was predeceased by her brother Bill Sweeney. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours from 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday (May 16th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Wednesday (May 17th) at St. Michael Catholic Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Phelps. Memorials, in her name, may be made to Joanne House of Hope, 27200 Imperial Parkway, Bonita Springs, Florida 34135. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com