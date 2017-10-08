Lautner Sr., Pvt. Kenneth P.

WILLIAMSON: Went home to his Lord and Savior on (Saturday) October 7, 2017 at age 75. Predeceased by his parents: Frederick and Mary (Lauth) Lautner, Sr. Ken proudly served our country in the United States Army. Survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Rena Lautner; children: Lt. Kenneth (Natalie) Lautner, Jr. of Jamul, California; Deborah (Scott) Carpenter of Pittsford, NY; Ellen (Dale Poole) Bruinix of Huron, NY; Rowena DeBurgomaster of Rochester, NY and Nancy (Jeff) Sitter of Clifton Springs, NY; grandchildren: Kenneth “Trey” and Johnny Lautner; Mackenzie and Maverick Carpenter, Amanda (Nate) Finch, Benjamin (Stephanie) Bruinix, Jennifer (Dan Dickinson) Valley, Cpl. Marcus and Brett DeBurgomaster, Jacob and Jonathan Sitter; great grandchildren: Josie, George, and Claire; brothers: Frederick, Jr. (June) and Robert Lautner; several sisters in law and brothers in law; many extended family members and friends. A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Alzheimer’s Association or to the Rochester VA Outpatient Clinic. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com