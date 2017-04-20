Latin, Amanda L.

Age 46, died Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Clifton Springs Hospital.

Amanda was born in Newark, July 18, 1970, daughter of Edwin & Bonnie Butler Spencer. She was an LPN Nurse and worked at various hospitals. She had lived in Arizona 10 years and worked in area hospitals. Survived by two sons, Shawn Latin of Phoenix, AZ, and Joseph (Christian) Latin of Newark, two brothers Paul (Linda) Spencer of Lyons Jeffrey (Terri) Spencer of Newark, two grandchildren, Ryleigh, and Adrianna. Services at convenience of family. Memorials to American Kidney Foundation. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Newark. Visit pusaterifunerals.com