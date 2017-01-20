Larkin, John

CORTLAND: Formerly of Syracuse – John Larkin, 91 entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Crown Center Nursing Home in Cortland. John was born the son of the late Rev. Ernest and Blanche (Sherman) Larkin on Monday, March 16, 1925. John will be lovingly remembered by his brothers Charles Larkin and Rev. Daniel Larkin; sister Ida Winkler; many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by brothers Glen Larkin, Paul Larkin David Larkin, Ivan Larkin, LeRoy Hulbert and Geoger Hulbert; sisters Ruth Evans, Mary Gonz, Isabelle Crisler, Eunice Cooper and Sadia May VanHorn. Family will receive friends Saturday (Jan. 21) from 11 to 12 noon followed by a Funeral Service at 12 noon at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark, NY. Burial will be in North Wolcott Cemetery. In memory of John, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of one’s choice. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com