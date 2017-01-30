Langdon, Justin M.

NEWARK: Justin Mark Langdon, 38 entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Rochester General Hospital after enduring a brief illness. Justin was born the son of Reginald and Judi (Leeuwen) Langdon on Friday, October 13, 1978 in Newark, NY. He was a Graduate of Newark High School class of 1996. Justin had worked as a farmer for many years in East Palmyra. He was an old soul who felt things very deeply, shared those feelings with difficulty and whose world held little joy or peace for him. He is greatly missed by his parents Judi and Reg Langdon; sister Heather (Chris) Hobart; nieces Lori, Maddi and Emily Hobart; paternal grandmother Lela Langdon; longtime friend Chris Bratt; many aunts, uncles and cousins who were very dear to him. Justin was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Ralph E. Langdon; maternal grandparents Albert and Agnes Leeuwen and an aunt Loretta Oberst.

Family will greet friends Thursday (Feb. 2) from 5 to 7 p.m. at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St., Newark. A Funeral Service will be Friday (Feb. 3) at 11 a.m. at the East Palmyra Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in East Palmyra Cemetery.

In memory of Justin please consider donations to the East Palmyra Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 26, Palmyra, NY 14522.

