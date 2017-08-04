Lane, Melford W. “Mel”

CLIFTON SPRINGS/CONESUS: Peacefully, with family by his side, on July 21, 2017 at age 90 years. Predeceased by his wife Ruth (Ellington) Lane and his sister Wilma Lane. Survived by his sons Bill (Nancy) Lane of Sugar Hill, GA and Michael Lane of Clifton Springs; step-children, Kathi (Carl) Gelatt, Paula Roets, Steve (Diana) Golemb, and Jenni (Tim) Stoltman; grandchildren, Stephanie, Stephen, Adam, Michele, Becky, Johnny, Liz, Emily, Ben, Brian, Zach, Laura, Kyle, Shane, Ruth, Gus, Jo and many great-grandchildren; brothers, Forrest (Marie) Lane and Clyde (Jane) Lane, several nieces & nephews. Mel was born on March 10, 1927 in Rochester, NY to parents Howard & Mavis (Worden) Lane. He served his country in the US Navy during WWII and served on the USS Isabell, USS Tucker, and USS R.C. Anderson. He was a retiree of Eastman Kodak Company where he was a welder for many years. Mel was a gentle and kind person, generous and compassionate to others, and had a special connection with animals. Mel lived in Livingston County for many years and later in Wayne County in Clifton Springs and North Rose. His hobbies included gardening, sketching art work, and reading about history. The family wishes to thank Livingston County Hospice team for the care and support provided to Mel and their family. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 21st, 2017 at 5:00pm at the Conesus United Church, 6199 South Livonia Road, Conesus, NY 14435. Prior to the service, from 4-5pm, there will be food and fellowship at the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Legal Assistance of Western NY, Senior Law Project, 361 South Main Street, Geneva, NY 14456 or to BlueMoon Meadows, 1919 Honeoye Falls #6 Road, Honoeye Falls, NY 14472 or at bluemoommeadows.org. To send a condolence or share a memory please visit: doughertyfuneralhomes.com