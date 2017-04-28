Landers, Mark

ONTARIO: Age 59 of Ontario NY, passed away Wednesday April 26,2017. He was born on July 30,1957. He lived with his girlfriend Page Luck in Ontario NY. He was the son of Dorathy Spall and the Late Richard Landers. His sisters Linda Dundon,Teresa McGnotta,Lori(Mark)Erion and brother James Landers.He is survived by a daughter Amber Pantoja. He was born in Henrietta NY where he lived before moving to Ontario where he lived most his life. He attended Wayne Central Schools. He worked in construction all of his life and was great at what he did. He had worked for many companys around the area, wesley and monroe roadways, and many more. He loved to ride his harley davidson motorcycle in his younger years. He also had a boat and traveled many times to the thousands islands. He was a good gardener and loved working outside. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Services for mark will be private