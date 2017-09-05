Kuhlman-Horton, Lori

LYONS: Lori passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness on September 3, 2017 at age 58. She was born March 12, 1959 to R. Dean Kuhlman and Yvonne L. (Miller) Kuhlman of Lyons, NY. Lori lived with her husband, David P. Horton at her childhood home on Lembke Road, Lyons. She is predeceased by both parents and two sisters, Debra J. Kuhlman-Baker and Carol D. Kuhlman. She is survived by her husband, David; sister, Kimberly S. Kuhlman-McNeilly (Dale) of Savannah, NY and brother, Thomas G. Kuhlman (Barbara) of Newark, NY; nephews, Dean Desain (Amanda), Michael Desain, Sgt. Jason Allen (Kelley), Major Klint Kuhlman (Lindsey), Thor Baker, Cree Baker, Heath Baker, and many close friends. Lori graduated from Lyons Central School in 1977 and CCFU in 1979 with an Associates Degree as a Legal Secretary. She was employed at Foley & Foley in Palmyra for over 30 years and was currently employed as a Office Assistant at the Department of Correctional Services, Willard Campus, and as a Customer Associate at Varick Winery. Lori enjoyed her two black labs, Dallas and Dino; horse, Sable and many cats. Lori enjoyed working in her flower gardens, going to craft and antique shows. She also enjoyed working beside her husband with his landscaping business.

Friends may call Thursday 4-7 PM at the funeral chapel (2305 Monroe Ave.). A Funeral Services will be held Friday 2 PM at All Seasons Chapel, White Haven Memorial Park, 210 Marsh Rd., Pittsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilmot Cancer Institute, 601 Elmwood Avenue, PO Box 704, Rochester, NY, 14642 or Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY, 14489. To share a memory of Lori or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.