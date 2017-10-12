Kuehn, Margaret Hallie Burch

SEBRING, FL: Aged 73, died from cholangiocarcinoma on October 7, 2017. Margaret was born on August 25, 1944, in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Mildred H. and George E. Burch. Margaret grew up in Clyde, NY, and graduated from Clyde Central School in 1962. She attended the State University of New York at Albany and graduated in 1966. She married Charles Carlton Kuehn, her husband of 50 years, on August 5, 1967. Margaret worked at the Kelley Library in Salem, NH, from 1985 until her retirement in 2004. She enjoyed her hobbies of crocheting, genealogy, walking, bridge, and mahjong. She also loved and was much loved by her family. Margaret is survived by her husband, Charles; her two daughters and their spouses, Caroline Kuehn and Aldwin Aponte, Katherine and Topher Dunne; her granddaughter Kayla Dunne; her brother and sister-in-law, George and Elaine Burch; Charles’ brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Marietta Kuehn; and a number of loving relatives and friends. Inurnment will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Sebring, FL. A memorial service will be held at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 2pm, with visitation starting at 1pm. Donations may be made to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation (cholangiocarcinoma.org) in memory of Margaret Burch Kuehn. Services entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home 4001 Sebring Parkway Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: stephensonnelsonfh.com