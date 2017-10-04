Kotwas, David Owen

OSWEGO, NY: Wednesday, September 27, 2017, age 48, unexpectedly in Sayre, PA, after a construction accident. Dave was born May 15, 1969 in Newark, NY. He was employed by Riccelli Trucking. He was in the Marine Corp and the Army. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who was a member of the Arcadia and Sodus Bay Bass Clubs. David is survived by his wife Cindy Noble; his father Bernard Kotwas (Pat Taillie) of Ontario, NY; his mother and step-father Bonnie Buckles Pupo and David Pupo; his brother Clint (Mary Ann) Kotwas of Bradford, PA; his children Shania and Daniel Kotwas of Sodus, NY; his step-children Danielle Davis and Eric Cook Jr. of Oswego, NY; his aunts Elizabeth Weigartz, Letty Kotwas, and Myra Buckles; his uncles Jack Buckles, Joseph Schoonmaker, and Calvin Kotwas along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. David was predeceased by his uncle Thomas Buckles and aunt Judy Schoonmaker. The wake was held at Harper Funeral Home, 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, NY 13114 on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, from 3-6 P.M. and was immediately followed by a service and a military tribute conducted by U.S. Marine Corps. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association in his memory.