Kneut, Arloa M.

PALMYRA: Age 85, of Rt. 31, died Saturday (May 20, 2017) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Arloa was born in Phelps, July 26, 1931, daughter of Jacob and Julia Farnsworth Pollot. She had worked for C.H. Stuart Co. and Walker Landscaping and Nursery in Marion. Survived by her daughter, Susan (Charles) Coney of Lyons, two sons Clay (Jessica Clyde) Burke of Newark, Scott Burke of Palmyra, six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husbands, Franklin Burke and Robert Kneut; sister, Barbara Santell; brothers Herbert and James Pollot.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (May 25) at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Ct., Newark where services will be held at 1 p.m. Burial in Newark Cemetery.

Memorials to Wayne County Nursing Home, Foundation or Humane Society of Wayne County.

