Knepp, Thomas

SODUS: Passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at the age of 30 after a tragic automobile accident. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents William and Laura Knepp and paternal grandmother Shirley Woodhams. Thomas is survived by his son Ryland, mother Ellen Masser, father Richard Pizzo, paternal grandfather Hartley Woodhams, Sr., brother Anthony (Megan) Gardner, sisters Jaclyn (Joe) Rodriguez, Laura (Matt) Mauldin, Amanda (Jason) Masser, twin sister Tania Knepp, nieces and nephews Gavin, Zakary, Paige, Julie, Cole, Katie, Audra, Koda, Colton, Annabella, Maddison and an abundance of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that held a special place in his heart. Friends from near and far were in no short supply for T.J. He had a full heart and was always willing to give no matter how little he had. His richest moments included time with his son, fishing with his Unk, and the pride he put forth in his work. Gone too soon but he lived life to its fullest every day and enjoyed the many opportunities to spend time with family & friends. His smile will live on in our hearts and he will be missed greatly. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main St., Sodus, NY. Burial will be Wednesday, January 4 at 11 am at the York Settlement Cemetery in Huron, NY. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.