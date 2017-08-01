King, Lorraine N. (1932-2017)

CORNING/MARION: Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and longtime resident of Corning, passed away on July 24, 2017. Born in Marion, NY, daughter of the late James and Josie DeWispelaere, Lorraine studied nursing at Alfred University. While a nursing intern at Corning Hospital, she met her future husband, the late Chauncey (Buddy) King. Lorraine’s nursing career was put on hold for a few years as she and Buddy began their family. Her love of the pediatrics portion of nursing was quickly put into practice as her family grew. Linda (Michael) of West Seneca NY, Steve ( Mary) of Jacksonville, FLA, Mike (Amy) of Henrietta NY and Jeff (Carla) of Corning have experienced the loving, caring ways of their devoted mother, nurse Lorraine, for all of her life. Lorraine began her decades long career as a treasured nurse, for both Corning Medical Center and, later, Guthrie Clinic. Her kind, caring and reassuring manner, easy laugh and gentle touch, delighted her patients who remember her fondly. Besides enjoying her growing family at many King Family gatherings, Lorraine enjoyed gardening, reading, singing, dancing and traveling. At a later point in life, Lorraine enjoyed the friendship of the late Tony Yorio. Lorraine was an active member of the Corning Senior Center where she sang and danced her way into even more hearts in Corning! Besides her loving children, Lorraine is also survived by a brother, James DeWispelaere, many grandchildren, step grandchildren and two great granddaughters. Jessica and Mark Tedeschi, Kevin and Kyle McMann (Linda) Steven and Joshua King, Nicole (Alain) Levesque (Steve), Amanda and David King, Holly and Jo Annunziato (Mike), Kyle and Kurtis King ( Jeff), and Eleanor McMann and Ava King.