Keukelaar, Eugene A.

MACEDON: Died on Monday, April 17, 2017 at the age of 91. Gene was a lifetime member of the Macedon Fire Department having served for over 68 years. He also served as Macedon Village Justice for 20 years. Mr. Keukelaar was a former member and Past Commander of the Philip Steiger American Legion Post 494 in Macedon. The funeral home proudly flies the Unites States Army flag in honor of his service to or country during WWII.

Gene is survived by his daughters Sandy (Jim) Snyder and Melody (Rick) Austin; sons Dave (Bev), Keith (Irene) and Daniel (Jeannie) Keukelaar; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Helen Keukelaar and brothers Ellsworth and Maynard Keukelaar.

Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 7-9 on Thursday, April 20 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra where a funeral service will be held at 10am on Friday, April 21. Burial with military honors will follow in Macedon Cemetery. Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com