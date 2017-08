NEWARK: Age 103, died August 15, 20017 at Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark NY. Iva was born February 7, 1914. She is survived by two daughters Joyce Smith of North Carolina and Awanda Brooks of Lydonville, NY. She leaves 22 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 53 great-great-children and 20 great-great-great children. There will be no services. She was also predeceased by son, Thomas Kenyon she had many friends was very loved.