Kelly, Sandra L. “Sandi”

MACEDON: Sandi died on January 6, 2017. She was born on June 2, 1948 to the late Robert and Joyce Wendt. Sandi was predeceased by her aunt, Dorothy Christiaansen. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Patrick Kelly; children, Stacy (Donald) Kelly-Arnold, Kevin (Terri) and Shawn (Nancy Dulen) Kelly; grandchildren.

Family and friends may join for a time of visitation on Wednesday (January 11) from 4-7 PM at the funeral chapel, 1040 rte. 31, Macedon. A funeral service for Sandi will be held on Thursday (January 12) at 3 PM at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 153 Church Ave., Farmington, NY 14425. Interment in Macedon Center Cemetery. Contributions in Sandi’s name may be directed to the American Legion Post 494, Philip Steiger, 76 W. Main St., Macedon, NY 14502.