Kell, Robert A. “Bob”

LYONS/PORT KENT: Age 69 of 2nd Street, Port Kent, NY, died on Monday, April 17, 2017 at his home, under the loving care of his family and High Peaks Hospice, following a year long battle with ALS. He was born in Lyons, NY, December 7, 1947, the son of the late David and Mary (Dunham) Kell. Bob graduated from Haverling High School in Bath, NY and joined the United States Navy in the Fall of 1966 and served proudly until his honorable discharge in 1970. Bob was employed for more than 20 years at the NYS Experimental Station in Geneva, NY, an extension of Cornell University as a Boilerman. Having lived in Saranac Lake when he was young, Bob developed a love of the Adirondacks; retiring brought him back to this area in 2013 moving to Port Kent, NY. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying boating, hunting, and just being outside. He also loved to camp and travel. Left to cherish the memory of Bob are: his wife of 33 years, Lynda Kell; son, Eric (Naomi) Kell of Ohio; 3 daughters Amy (Matt) Tones of Palmyra, Jackie Carney of Tacoma, Washington, and Tricia Shultz of Keeseville; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Mary (Mike) Salerno of Lyons, brothers, Steve (Sue) Kell of Clifton Springs, and James (Heidi) Kell of Clyde; and several nieces and nephews. At Bob’s request, there will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 9:30 am in the South Lyons Cemetery in Lyons. NY. Full military honors will follow. Donations in his memory may be made to ALS.

