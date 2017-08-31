Jones, Vernon Sr.

WOLCOTT: Passed away peacefully with his loving wife Joyce at his side. He is also survived by his children; Joyce (Don) Snyder of Wolcott and Vernon (Danielle) Jones, Jr. of Red Creek, his mother Lillian Stevenson of Watertown, his siblings; Diana Frey of Sodus, Leslie Smith of Sodus, Joanne (Bill) Gregg of Wolcott, Leo Jones of NC, Larry Jones of Clyde, David Jones of Red Creek, Carol Champion of Liverpool, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 4 pm at the South Butler Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Vernon’s memory to the Hospice of the Ontario Yates Hospice, 759 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, NY, 14456. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.