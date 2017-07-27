Jones, Madison Grace

CLYDE: Madison Grace Jones was born on Thursday, June 15, 2017 and died Monday, July 17, 2017 at the Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester. She was the daughter of Lisa Snyder and Samuel Jones; sister of Jayden Jones of Clyde; maternal granddaughter of Juanita and Joseph Cimineri of Clyde; paternal granddaughter of Tracy Dean Jones of Clyde and Steve Jones of Newark; paternal great granddaughter of Janet Dean of Skaneateles; several aunts and uncles. The family would like to give special thanks to the Golisano Children’s Hospital, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, 14642 and the Ronald McDonald House, 333 Westmoreland Drive, Rochester, 14620.