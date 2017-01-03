Jones, Idella

WARSAW FORMALLY OF NEWARK: Age 89 entered eternal rest on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Wyoming County Community Hospital. Idella was born the daughter of the late Grover and Mary (Burns) Jones on Wednesday, August 10, 1927 in Spencerport, NY. Idella will be remembered by her sister Lucille Jones of Newark; many friends and staff of the Finger Lakes DDSO.

Family and friends may call Thursday (Jan. 5) from 11 to 12 noon. A Funeral Service will follow at 12 noon with burial in East Newark Cemetery.

In memory on Idella, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity one’s choice. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com