Johnson, Suzanne M.

PALMYRA: Sue passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at age 80. She was born on January 6, 1937 in Ontario, NY to the late Van and Dorothy Risley. Sue is survived by her children, Mark (Nancy) Herold and Tammy (Frank) Lana; grandchildren, Janice, Andrew, Renee, Mary, David, Katie and Nick; 3 great grandchildren; 2 brothers; 3 sisters; several nieces and nephews. Sue was a registered nurse for Genesee Hospital, an elementary school nurse, worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield and was a teacher’s aide for children with special needs. She loved all animals, especially her cat, Layla. Sue enjoyed reading books, mainly biographies. Per Sue’s wishes all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sue’s memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. To leave an online condolence or to light a candle, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.