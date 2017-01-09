Johnson, Elsie

Williamson/Fulton: Age 91, previously of Williamson, NY, died January 6, 2017. Elsie, mother of Elaine Johnson Corso and Carol Johnson Faro, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. She was a resident of Michaud Nursing Home in Fulton, NY. She is survived by her daughters, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com.