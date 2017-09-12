Johnson, Betty Jane

PALMYRA: Passed away on Saturday morning, September 9, 2017, at the age of 79, surrounded by her loved ones. Betty was born in Rochester, NY on November 28, 1937 to the late Albert E. and Edna B. “Bills” Exton. She is survived by her daughter Adora (Larry) Sherman of Potter, NY; brother, Albert (Lorie) Exton of Palmyra; grandchildren, Ashly (Ronnie) Wiggins and Alicia (Brandon) Hawkins; great grandchildren, Kallie, Shay, Sierra, Lillian, Tucker and another one on the way with the expected date of birth being March 3, 2018. Betty was predeceased by her husbands Richard Minier, Anson Johnson and Lewis Johnson.

There will be no prior visitation. Friends and family are invited to gather for a graveside service at the Palmyra Village Cemetery, on Thursday, September 14, 2018 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty’s name may be directed to Lifetime Care Hospice, (Wayne County), 800 West Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513. To light a candle, upload a photo, or leave a condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.