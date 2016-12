SODUS: December 24, 2016. Brian is predeceased by his parents, Sandra Y. Jennings and Frederick H. Jennings. He is survived by his sister, Laurel Dunnigan (James) and brother, Peter.

A Funeral Service will be held Thursday 10 AM at Anthony Funeral Chapel, 1031 Ridge Rd., Webster. Interment at Webster Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, 1100 Fairview Ave. N, PO Box 19024, Seattle, WA 98109.