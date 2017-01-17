Jaufmann, Josef

MACEDON: Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the age of 88. He was born November 7, 1928. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ella Jaufmann; his sons, Arnold Jaufmann of Jupiter, FL and Chris (Janet) Jaufmann of Dumfries, VA; his daughter, Judy (Kurt) Albers of Victor, NY; 5 grandchildren; and one great grandchild. He is also survived by one sister in Germany.

Friends and family may call Thursday (Jan 19), 4-7 PM at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, 7501 Pittsford-Palmyra Road (RT-31). A Memorial Service will be held Friday (Jan 20), 10 AM at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home on Pittsford-Palmyra Road. A private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Lollipop Farm, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450.