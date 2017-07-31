Jacques, James Gordon (Jim)

Tampa FL/Lyons: Passed away peacefully with his family close to him on July 28, 2017 at 11:52 a.m., joining his mother Nathalie, his father Gordon, and his brothers Gene and John. A United States Army veteran and retired Civil Engineer of Jones Edmunds in Tampa, Florida, Jim found true joy in life through avid golfing, bowling, and especially his home gardens. For the last ten years, Jim and his sister-in-law and close companion, Helen Jacques, have made their home in the Northdale community of Tampa, Florida. Family and respect were most important to Jim, and he passed exactly as he wished – on his own terms. Neither being married, nor having any children, family were his pride and to them he dedicated his life. Jim is survived by his niece Diane Raimondo (husband Joe, children and grandchildren), nephew Michael Jacques (daughter Mindy and family), niece Susan Oyster (husband Steve, children and grandchildren), nephew Jeff Jacques (wife Meddy Jacques, children Brenden and Nadia), Jill Jacques (wife Pam Joyce), and many friends, neighbors and associates from New York, Tennessee, Georgia, Hawaii and Florida. Being a private man, Jim asked to not have any formal services for the public and for his family to join together at a later date. In lieu of flowers Jim would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com