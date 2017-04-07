Hunt Jr., George Charles

LYONS: Age 35 of Broad Street. Died Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Newark Wayne Hospital. George was born in Sodus on November 24, 1981, son of George Sr and Dorothy Ireland Hunt. He loved music and wrote his own songs and sang them. He is survived by his mother Dorothy Hunt, sister Jenifer (John) Hunt, 2 nieces, Erica & Sharon, special nephew, Joseph, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his father George Sr., January 25, 2017.

Friends may call Tuesday, April 11, 4-7 at Boeheim-Pussateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons. Services, Wed., 10:30am at the funeral home. Burial South Lyons cemetery.