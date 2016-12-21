Hudgins, James A.

CLYDE: Age 68, went to rest on December 9, 2016 after a long illness. James was born in Matthews, VA in 1948, son of James Hudgins Sr. and Betty Lou Forrest Hudgins. He is survied by his sons David and Daniel and their mother Diane Hudgins, stepmother Rose Hudgins, sisters Elena (Greg) Kiley, Debra (John B.) Lowe and Lisa Correira, stepfather Don Carreira and 6 grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and beloved brother Billy Hudgins.