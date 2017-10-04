Howland, David T.

WOLCOTT: Age 66 went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 after a long courageous battle with cancer that he finally won. David is survived by his wife. Lorelei of 45 years, son Matthew (Regina) of Brockport, 3 granddaughters; Sacred, Kenya and Asia who were the “apples of his eye”. He is also survived by his parents George (Madelon) Howland of Oswego, his brother Daniel (Carole) of Virginia Beach, brother-in-law Charles (Nancy) Loveland of Atlanta, GA, sister-in-law Victoria Loveland of Des Moines, IA, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters in Christ. David was predeceased by baby daughter Janet. David was a devoted member of Fellowship of Faith located in Lock Berlin, NY. Consider volunteering your time at a charity of your choice in David’s memory. Contributions may be made in David’s memory to Fellowship of Faith (Home Church) 1939 Stokes Road, Lyons, NY 14489 or “Streets for Christ” (Homeless ministry in Rochester), checks made payable to Elim Fellowship (in a memo Ryan Ballard) 1703 Dalton Road, Lima, NY 14485 or “We Care About Kids” (provides presents for kids at the holidays for children in the Wolcott/Red Creek area) checks made payable to Dennis Hadcock, 13973 Furnace Road, Red Creek, NY 13143. A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Saturday, October 7 at 11 am at the Rose United Methodist Church in Rose, NY. A time of gathering and reflection to follow after the celebration. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com.