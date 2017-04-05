Horton, Linda Jane

LYONS: Age 62 entered eternal rest on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 with her family by her side, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Linda was born the daughter of the late Robert and Barbara (Thompson) Youngman on Monday, April 26, 1954 in Rochester, NY. Linda had a great love for cats for which she, over the years, rescued many from the humane society. She also enjoyed crafts and woodworking. Motorcycles and working in her vegetable garden was another passion she had. Linda will be remembered by her son Brian Johnson (Crystal Steinburg); daughter Tracy Lyn Johnson; grandchildren Conner, Natashia and Vincent Johnson and Justice Olivo; great granddaughter Briella Friga; sister Gail Johnson; brother Gary Youngman (Danny Boughton); several nieces and nephews; special friend Randy Reuter.

Fulfilling Linda’s wishes there will be no prior calling hours of funeral services. Private burial in Furnaceville Cemetery in Ontario, New York. In memory of Linda, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, 14489. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com