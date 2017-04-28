Horton, Lawrence “Bud” G.

LYONS: Age 76 of Shuler Street, died Friday, April 28, 2017 at his home. Bud was born May 2, 1940, in Clifton Springs, NY, son of Gerald & Clara Beam Horton. He was a self-employed handyman, member of Sons of American Legion of Lyons, one of the founders of the Finger Lakes Antique Tractor Club, Lyons Rod & Gun Club, avid John Deere Toy Collector, has a John Deere 1951 A. Survived by 2 daughters, Patricia (Basile) Kartsaklis, North Myrtle Beach, SC; Joan (Dale) Mollet of San Tan Valley, AZ, 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, sister-in-law Betty Vardabash of Lyons. Special friend and caregiver, Debbie Rodas and family and friend Rafael Rodriguez and Carl Palone, nieces, nephews. Predeceased by his wife, Verna in 2012, daughter Joella in 2016, granddaughter Alyssa in 1992.

Friends may call Monday, May 1, 2017 at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William Street, Lyons, 4-7pm, where services will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials to the family.