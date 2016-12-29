Hopkins, Jean Margaret (Palmer)

SODUS, NY/ N. ANDOVER, MA: Age 84, of North Andover, MA passed away on Dec. 27, 2016 in North Andover, MA. Jean Margaret (Palmer) Hopkins was born in Auburn, New York to Roy Palmer and Doris Pitcher on Jan. 1, 1932. She went to high school at Sodus High School and graduated in 1949. She went on to earn a BS degree in Education with Honors from University of Cincinnati in 1971. She worked as an elementary school teacher for Taylor Elementary School in Cincinnati, Ohio for many years before retiring to Florida. She found a passion for running later in life, ran dozens of road races, and competed in the Senior Olympics. In retirement, she loved to square dance, watch the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team and travelled to Europe, including Spain, which she particularly loved, since she wanted to be a Spanish teacher. Jean is survived by her sons, Bradford and his wife, Carol of Oakton, VA, Hal and his wife, Patricia, granddaughter, Claire, grandson, Kelsey, of Boxford, MA, Blair and his wife Suzan, of Elliston, MT. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 2-4PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main St., Sodus, NY, where the funeral service will also be held on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 10AM with Pastor Eugene Dewispelaere of Alton United Methodist Church officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org in her memory. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com.