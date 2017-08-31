Hoot, Margaret Eva

SODUS/NEWARK: Age 92 entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Margaret was born the daughter of the late George and Emma (VanWaes) Townsend on Wednesday, September 24, 1924 in Newark, NY. She spent her life in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School class of 1942. She was a member of the Woodlane Community Church and past member of the Sodus Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Hoot enjoyed bowling, camping, crocheting, playing cards and people. Margaret will be remembered by her daughter Marjorie (Alan) Notebaert; son, William (Shirley) Hoot; grandchildren, Kimberly (Dan) Nesbitt, Stacey (Carmen) Reppi, Chad (Shannon) Notebaert, Christopher (Michelle) Hoot, Jonathan (Amy) Hoot and Sara Ann (Jim) Hoot; 11 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; sister Elizabeth Johntson; sister-in-law, Abigail Townsend; many nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Carlton Hoot in 1996; sister Geraldine O’Connell; brothers George Townsend and Robert Townsend. Family will greet friends Friday (Sept. 8) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark where a Memorial Service will follow calling at 7 p.m. Private burial in Joy Cemetery in Sodus. In memory of Margaret, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to Sodus Presbyterian Church, 31 Main Street, Sodus, NY 14551. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com