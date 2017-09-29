Hoffman, Loretta A. (Laurie)

CLYDE: Age 91 of Duncan St. Died on Wednesday September 27, 2017 at Rochester General Hospital. Friends may call Sunday October 1st, l-4pm at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde. Funeral mass Monday Oct 2, l0 am at St. Joseph the Worker (St. Johns, Clyde) Entombment in St. johns Mausoleum. Memorials to Laurel House Hospice, Newark, or St . Joseph the Worker (St. Johns Parish, Clyde). Laurie was born in Clyde on May 3,1926, daughter of Peter and Theresa DeLisio Storto. She and her husband were very active with church functions, along with making many craft items for the church bazaar. She was a life resident of Clyde and a long time member of St. John the Evangelist Church. She was a devoted daughter, caring for her parents in their later years, loving wife who helped her husband in his many remodeling jobs, along with being a golf partner, and stay at home mom for her twins. She was a proud Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. For many years, she provided Christmas cookies and baked goods to family bake sales, plus her neighbors. Survived by her daughter, Sharon (Rex)Wood, grandchildren, Christopher and Eric (Niki) Wood, great grandchildren, Andrew and Ethan Wood and & Kyle, Evan, and Tyler Wood, daughter in law,Geraldine Hoffman, and grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Manning, Timothy (Jill) Hoff man, great grandchildren, Morgan and Madison Manning and Tanner Hoffman, her very special niece, Sidney Tiberio. Predecesed by her husband Gorden (Hoffie) in 2001, who she married in 1945, her son James in 2012, sisters, Angie DeSanto, Viola Dapolito, Mary Castilano, Dora Storto , Brothers Louis, Anthony, Joseph, Nicholas, and Rocco Storto . Visit Pusateri Funerals.com