Hixon, Homer R.

NORTH ROSE: Age 85) went to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 16, 2017. He was predeceased by wife Flossie in 2010 and eldest son Keven in 2012. He is survived by son Brian (Leilani) Hixon, daughter Debra Gillis, son Dennis (Nanette) Hixon and daughter Rozanne (Francis) Gore, nine grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, sisters Hazel (Gerald) Wilcox & Joyce (H. David) McRoberts and numerous nieces and nephews. Homer was born February 7, 1931 in Hancock, Maryland to Russell & Esther (Powell) Hixon, graduated from North Rose Central School and went on to own an apple farm in North Rose for many years then owned a plumbing and electrical business.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 1 pm at Sunnyside Baptist Church, 11648 Wolcott Rd, North Rose, NY.

Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love him. 1 Corinthians 2:9

Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com