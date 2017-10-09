Hepburn III, Clarence M.

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA, & ONTARIO, NY: On October 1, 2017 at age 55. Predeceased by father, Clarence M. Hepburn, Jr. Survived by sons, Ryan Patrick and Casey Taylor, mother of his children, Sharon Roger Hepburn; mother, Beatrice Wilbert Hepburn; brothers, Mark (Karen), Bruce (Laura), Timothy (Nancy), Brian (Theresa); nephews, Raymond, Jacob and Elly Hepburn and Joseph R. Davis; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Clarence’s Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 21, at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Church, 1460 Ridge Rd. Webster, NY. Interment Webster Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, Webster, NY.