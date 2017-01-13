Heimes, Michael L.

MACEDON: January 3, 2017, age 78, Michael L. “Grandpa Dog” Heimes passed away peacefully on January 3, 2017 at Clifton Springs Hospital after a long battle with MDS; his loving wife, Dianne, by his side. He was 78 years old. Mike is survived by his wife Dianne Heimes of 37 years, his sister Mary Ann (Jerry) MacCammon, five children, Laura Heimes (Douglas Conners), Robert and David “Daddy D Dog” Heimes, Elizabeth (Mark) Owen, David (Katie Griffin) Barmaster; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.

Family & friends are invited to a Memorial Service at the All Season’s Chapel at White Haven Memorial Park, 210 Marsh Road, Pittsford, NY 14534 on Sunday, January 15 at 2:00 PM. Contributions may be made to The Sodus Microd Club, P.O. Box 219, Williamson, NY 14589. Or, donate blood.