Heck, Earl L.

NEWARK: Age 84, a resident of The Terrace Assisted Living facility of Newark, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016. Earl was born in Victory, the son of the late Lester Heck and Oneita Schumaker Heck. He served in the US Air Force in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a dairy and fruit farmer with his father and brother at their farm in Sodus. He also had a great love for fishing, square dancing and bingo. He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne Wallace Heck, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and the wonderful residents and staff at The Terrace. He is predeceased by his first wife and square dancing partner Shirley Noble and his brother Melvin Heck.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek from 10:00-11:00 with a service to follow. Interment will be in the spring at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. catoredcreek.com