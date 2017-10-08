Havranek, John L.

WALWORTH: Entered into rest on (Friday) October 6, 2017 at age 68. Predeceased by his wife: Jane Havranek; parents: Albert and Loretta Havranek; sister: Velma Bush; and “Nana,” Ruth Lergner. John spent his childhood in Pennsylvania then moved to Rochester, NY to begin working at Xerox Corporation for most of his life. He had an engineering mind; one that could solve problems and even helped him to patent several of his ideas. He spent years riding his motorcycles with friends and enjoying the countryside. John had a profound love for his dog, Shadow, who he would affectionately refer to as, “Puppy.” He would drive the dog all around in his convertible for fresh air. The two could often be found with the wind in their hair. He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him. Survived by his children: Shawn (Rebecca), Todd (Colleen), Joshua (Angela) Havranek, and Tara (Kris) Hillegeer; step children: Kenneth (Bree), Eileen (Dale), and Elizabeth “Liz;” (15) grandchildren; (1) great granddaughter; and special friends: Max and Chris. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on (Friday) October 13, 2017 from 4pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Memorial service will be held on (Saturday) October 14, 2017 at 10am at the funeral home. Private burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Fairport, NY. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com