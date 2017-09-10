Harko, Edaree W.

SENECA FALLS: Age 76, of Ovid St., Seneca Falls, NY passed away on Thursday (September 7, 2017) at Pathway Home, Town of Tyre, NY. Edaree was born in Malone, NY on April 29, 1941 the daughter of the late Harry & Vivian Reome McCune. She had resided in Seneca Falls for the past 5 years, moving from Newark, NY. She had been employed by Spinco Metals of Newark, NY. Edaree loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren and the times she spent with them. She loved to play cards and the fun she had shopping. She is survived by: 1 daughter – Rhonda (Michael) Cotto – Seneca Falls, NY 3 grandchildren – Colton (Danielle) Harko, Kayla Rayno, & Ciera Cotto 5 great grandchildren – Kyle Rayno, Jaxson, Ryleigh, & Maddison Harko & Carter Cotto 1 sister – Leola Phelps – Moira, NY 3 brothers – Daymond (Patricia) McCune – St. Petersburg, FL. Dwight (Donna) McCune – Ft. Covington, NY Charles (Joelle) McCune – Malone, NY Several nieces and nephews. Her special friend, Aida Santana. In addition to her parents, Edaree was predeceased by her husband, Ryszard Harko who died December 22, 1996 & 1 brother, Rocky McCune. Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours. If desired, contributions may be made to Pathway Home, 1529 Mound Road, Seneca Falls, NY 13148. Arrangements are under the direction of: Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, NY Please consider leaving a condolence or lighting a candle in memory of Edaree at: doranfuneralhome.com