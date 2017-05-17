Haremaker, Diane Lee

SAVANNAH: Diane Lee Haremaker (Behm), 70, of Savannah passed away on May 17, 2017 at home peacefully surrounded by family. She is survived by husband of 46 years William E. Dawley; daughters Janette (Steve) Rogers and Denise Gaylord; son Rodney Haremaker; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brothers John “Jack” (Linda) and David (Emily) Behm; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Condolences may be expressed on hsnorton.com.