Harding, Christopher L.

WOLCOTT/SODUS: Age 52: Passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness, Sunday September 17, 2017 at Rochester General Hospital. Christopher was employed at Dr. Pepper Snapple Group (Motts) in Williamson, NY. He was predeceased by his mother, Betty in 2004. Christopher is survived by children; Justin (Dixie Waite) of Wolcott, Anne Marie (Erin) Dowd of Sodus; wife, Michelle of Shortsville; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; father Donald (Ina) of Athens, PA; sisters, Leona Malanoski of Athens, PA; Sandra (William) Conrad of Athens, PA, Todd Torpy of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; step-father, Steve Torpy of Cando, North Dakota; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Michelle Ficarro of Newark, Jenny Banas of Wolcott.Christopher served in the United States Navy from 1983-1988, as a helicopter mechanic, during which time he travelled the world. He was also an avid hunter/ fisherman and golfer with a love for the outdoors. He also enjoyed camping and bonfires as a young boy. Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm, September 24th at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Interment to be held at a later date at Tioga Point Cemetery in PA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hsnorton.com