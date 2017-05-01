Hansel, Alice George Hughes

PALMYRA: Age 96, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at St. Ann’s Community in Irondequoit. Alice was born on November 13,1920 in Buffalo, NY, a daughter to the late John and Helene Eggert Hughes. Alice was a devoted member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Palmyra and a member of the Palmyra – Macedon Rotary Club. She worked for 22 years as a ticket agent for American Airlines. She owned and operated Canaltown Travel in Palmyra. Predeceased by her 8 brothers, and 1 sister. Alice is survived by her husband J. Preston Hansel, Jr; son, J. Preston Hansel III; daughter, Kristie (Larry) Westerman; dearest family friend, Kathleen (Roger) Crandall; grandson, Andrew (Jessee) Hess; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Logan Hess; sister, Betty Wilcox; many nieces and nephews

Family and friends may call from 5-7 pm on Friday (May 5) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday (May 6) at 10 am at St. Katharine Drexel Parish at St. Anne’s Church 136 Church Street, Palmyra, NY. 14522. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alice’s name may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY. 14620 keysorfuneralhomes.com