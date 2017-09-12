Hanagan, Dacia

SODUS: Dacia Marie Hanagan left us on September 9, 2017 to be with her Papa Robert Lynch, grandfathers Carl Roloson and Thomas Hanagan at the age of 28. She is survived by loving, devoted parents Jeffery and Cathy Hanagan, caring brothers Sean and Brian (AJ) and very special niece Cassidy. Grandmothers Mary Roloson and Nancy (Hanagan) Lynch. Special family members Dia Cooper, Colleen Burnette and Sue Doyle, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Dacia was born a healthy, happy baby girl on 8/9/89 at 11:11p.m. Her struggles began 4 months later with a sudden illness. Dacia has kept many medical experts on their toes and proved them wrong many times. Dacia has shown strength and perseverance through her short life of 28 years and 1 month. Dacia’s joys in life were Disney, music, camping, sunshine, playing and being loved by Cassidy. Dacia paved the way at Sodus Central School as the first child with multiple disabilities in the classroom setting. She graduated at the age of 21. Dacia touched many lives with her presence and strength. Our hearts are broken and she will be forever missed by all who loved her.

Calling hours will be held at Norton’s Funeral Home in Sodus on Friday 9/15/17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Memorial service Saturday 9/16/17 at 10 a.m. with burial immediately following at Sodus Rural Cemetery. Donations for a scholarship in Dacia’s memory may be sent to Dia Cooper, 8326 Lake St., Sodus Point, NY 14555. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.