Hampton, Helen R.

FAIRPORT/HAMILTON, OH: Entered into rest on August 18, 2017 after reaching her milestone goal of turning 100 on August 8, 2017. Predeceased by husband: Paul Hampton. She worked for Champion Paper Co. in Hamilton, Ohio as a scheduler and retired after 43 years. Helen was a 75 year member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was an avid reader as well as a bowler and golfer in years past. Survived by niece: Donna (Brian) Collier of Ontario, NY; great niece: Tammi (Todd) Stanton of Marion, NY; other extended family members and friends. Services will be held in Hamilton, OH with Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com