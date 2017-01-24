Hamm, Chelsea Marie

CLYDE: Passed away on Sunday (January 22, 2017) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Chelsea was born on Friday, June 4, 2016 in Newark, New York the daughter of Richard and Kathleen Gorall Hamm. Chelsea is survived by her parents Richard and Kathleen, grandparents Calvin and Dionne Hamm and Thomas and Joretta Gorall, two sisters Abigale and Bailey Hamm along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be private, with burial in Rose Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Baris Funeral Home