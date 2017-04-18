Gunkler, Martin J.

CLYDE: Age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 14, 2017. Martin was born on September 24, 1955, in Lyons, NY, a son to John and Norma Jean Harris Gunkler. He was very handy and could fix anything. He loved being outdoors with his buddy “Chester”. His family was the center of his life and his children were his most precious treasures. Predeceased by his father John Gunkler and his father-in-law, Glenn Humbert. He is survived by his loving wife, Sheri Gunkler of Clyde; sons, Jonathan Gunkler of Waterloo and Lance Corporal James Gunkler of Clyde (fiancee Corrine Rogers of Macedon); daughter, Jessica Gunkler of Clyde; mother, Norma Jean Gunkler of Waterloo; sisters, Deborah Patchen of Honeoye Falls, Diana Gunkler of Oneonta and Denise (Martin) DiSanto of Geneva; mother-in-law, Mary Humbert of Clyde; sister-in-law, Hope Lavare of Wolcott and brother-in-law, William Humbert of Clyde; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. keysorfuneralhomes

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday (April 20, 2017) at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main Street, N. Rose, NY 14516.

Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday (April 21, 2017) at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Cemetery with Military Honors.

It is requested that memorial donations be made to the Rose Fire Department P. O. Box 73 Rose, NY. 14524 or to the American Heart Association, 25 Circle St. #102, Rochester, NY 14607.