Grice, Dan W.

WOLCOTT/HURON: Age 59, passed away on May 19th, 2017 peacefully at home surrounded by family. He is predeceased by his parents Gerald G. and May E. (Jannain) Grice and his son Matthew. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon Grice (Colwell); children Thomas, Paul (Rebecca), Sarah and Joanna Grice; sisters Diane (Don) Plaisted and Teresa Grice; grandchildren Lyle, David, Zachary, Jasmine, Jaiden; aunts Catherine Schmidt and Isabel Laesser; mother-in-law Olive Colwell; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 11am at the North Wolcott Christian Church, 12764 Church St. in Wolcott. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the North Wolcott Christian Church. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.